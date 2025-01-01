Barcelona keeping tabs on Liverpool star, player keen on move

Barcelona were unable to reinforce the left wing position in their first team squad last summer, with a deal for Nico Williams turning out to be impossible. Nevertheless, it is expected that their efforts will be renewed in 2025, provided that they have the financial leeway to take multiple signings.

Williams was Barcelona’s first-choice target last summer, but he was closely followed by Luis Diaz, who has shone at Liverpool this season. The Colombian international is well-liked by sporting director Deco, who remains attentive to his situation at the Premier League leaders, say Sport.

As per the report, Diaz would be very interested in a move to Catalonia, despite his strong situation at Liverpool. However, his desire for a new contract has caused concerns in recent months, which could present an opening for Barcelona.

Diaz’s current deal ends in 2027, so Liverpool are under no particular pressure to sell this summer. This makes it tough for Barcelona to make a move, especially if their financial woes do not improve significantly before the end of the season.