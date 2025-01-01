Barcelona following 19-year-old Morocco starlet

Few clubs have such a strong record of identifying and then bringing through young talent over the last decade, and another of their gems has caught the attention of Barcelona. Morocco international Eliesse Ben Seghir has been gliding past defenders all season, including Blaugrana players.

Ben Seghir played 70 minutes against Barcelona in the Champions League as Monaco ran out 2-1 winners in September, and as per Gol Digital (via MD), the Blaugrana have kept eyes on him since. They have been scouting him, and considering whether he might be an option before he hits the big time.

The 19-year-old has 7 goals and 4 assists in his 24 appearances this season so far, and has operated centrally and on both wings at various points. He also made his debut for Morocco in 2024, and has already notched 5 goal contributions in just 8 caps. More than his ability coming into question, snapping him up before the heavy hitters in the Premier League put down big money for him seems likely to be the largest obstacle for Barcelona.