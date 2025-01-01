Barcelona asked to pay €180m to sign Robert Lewandowski successor

In the next couple of years, Barcelona are expected to move for a Robert Lewandowski successor, given that the Polish striker will be 37 years of age by the start of next season. The club will hope that they can return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule before they make their move, as it would allow a big-money signing to be made, such as Alexander Isak.

Isak, who has been in prolific form for Newcastle United in recent months, is one of the players that Barcelona have been considering, although it will be tough to sign him – especially considering their financial woes. As per The Guardian (via Sport), the Premier League side are asking for £150m (€180m).

Isak would be an ideal signing for Barcelona, and he would perfectly suit Hansi Flick’s system. However, it is a deal that is very unlikely to happen, providing that the asking price stays as it is.