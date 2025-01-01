Atletico Madrid register interest in highly-rated 22-year-old goalkeeper

Jan Oblak turns 32 later this month, so naturally, Atletico Madrid have started to consider life after the Slovenian goalkeeper, who has been at the club for over 10 years. He still has plenty of time left in him at the Metropolitano, although a successor is being studied.

One option that Atleti are looking at is Leandro Brey. As per Estadio Deportivo, Los Colchoneros have become the latest club the register their interest in the Boca Junior stopper, who has also become a target for Napoli.

Brey, who is only 22 years of age, is very highly-regarded in South America. He has a release clause of €14m, and while this is somewhat enticing, it is believed that Atleti are in no rush to make a move.

Oblak still has a fair few years left in the tank, as ‘keepers can often play into their forties. However, Atletico Madrid will be mindful that his level can drop at any time.