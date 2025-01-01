Atletico Madrid not considering move for Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo could soon leave Barcelona as a free agent, should he decide to do so if he cannot be registered for the second half of the season. With the situation up in the air, numerous clubs have registered their interest, and it has been reported that La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid are one of them.

Olmo would be a bargain signing if he were to leave Barcelona, but according to Diario AS, Atleti are not one of the clubs that would pursue a deal in this case. From within the club, they say that there is a 0% chance that a move is made.

Currently, Atletico Madrid have no plans to sign any attacking players, given that they already have the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth, Angel Correa, Giuliano Simeone and Samuel Lino. Olmo would be a luxury signing, but for Diego Simeone, he is someone that is simply not needed.