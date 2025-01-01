Athletic Club scouting winger with goals in England

Athletic Club keep a close eye on any potential breakout stars with Basque heritage, and are doing so with Norwich City star Borja Sainz. The former Alaves man has found a goalscoring touch in the Championship.

Spending time at Athletic’s Lezama academy as a youngster before moving to Alaves, Sainz had a loan move to Real Zaragoza, before moving to Turkey to play for Giresunspor in 2022, and moving to Norwich in 2023. Now in his second season in England, Sainz has 16 goals and 2 assists in his 26 appearances this season, coming inside off the wing.

He has contract with Norwich until 2026, but Sport say Athletic are watching him, and he would be their preferred move if Nico Williams were to move on. Depending on how talks go with Norwich, he could be available at a reduced fee next summer.

Athletic have Williams under contract until 2027, but did sign Alvaro Djalo for €15m from Braga last summer, with many at the time wondering if he was to be Williams’ long-term replacement. Alongside brother Inaki Williams, Djalo competes with Alex Berenguer for a spot out wide, but with European duties, Ernesto Valverde would no doubt welcome reinforcements, especially if Nico Williams does leave.