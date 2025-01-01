Alvaro Valles saga set to end as Real Betis move comes into view

Alvaro Valles was arguably one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga last season, and that meant that his stock had been incredibly high before the start of the current campaign. However, he has not played a single minute for Las Palmas since because of his insistence to not sign a new contract.

Last summer, Valles made the decision to commit to re-signing for Real Betis, his boyhood club. A deal could not be agreed between the two clubs, and as such, the ‘keeper has decided to run down his contract, which expires at the end of this season.

The consequence of this is that Valles has not played a single minute during the 2024-25 campaign, nor has he even been included in a matchday squad. However, the saga is nearing its end as Marca say, given that he can now sign a pre-contract agreement with Betis.

Valles is not expected to move this month as Rui Silva, Fran Vieites and Adrian San Miguel will almost certainly remain as Betis’ three ‘keepers. However, he should be on the move in the summer.