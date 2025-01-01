23-year-old La Liga star set for summer return to Bayern Munich

During the summer, Bryan Zaragoza returned to La Liga with Osasuna after a difficult first six months at Bayern Munich. He has impressed during his first few months at El Sadar, although he is currently sidelined with a serious foot injury.

Zaragoza has looked much more at home in Spain, and understandably so. He recently spoke about the difficulties that he faced in Bavaria, but despite all of this, he will be heading back there at the end of the season.

As per Diario AS, Osasuna see it as impossible for Zaragoza’s stay in Pamplona to be extended. As expected, finances is the reason for this, as a transfer fee and his wages would be unaffordable.

It means that Osasuna can only look forward to having Zaragoza for the rest of this season. He is expected to be back from injury in the next 4-6 weeks, and when he does, it will be a big boost.