Trent Alexander-Arnold update: Three sources give information on Liverpool star and Real Madrid target

England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold finds himself in the middle of a heavyweight tug of war between two of football’s largest giants. Liverpool are doing their best to retain him, while Real Madrid know that they are just hours away from being able to put a contract in front of him to sign.

Various insiders have been giving updates on the matter recently, but it seems that there is one element of consensus – he will not be leaving Liverpool in January. Fabrizio Romano has explained as much in his latest update, a message that he says has been conveyed to Real Madrid.

🚨 Real Madrid insist to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold as top target for 2025, as revealed in March — he’s the player they want. Liverpool have clearly told Real Madrid that Trent Alexander-Arnold is NOT for sale in January ❗️ Real Madrid keep working on free agent deal for July. pic.twitter.com/QkAR3QgkFk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2024

The line in Spain has been that Real Madrid are increasingly confident of getting a deal done, and reports have claimed that the negotiation is 90% done too. The Athletic do confirm optimism Spain-side, and they believe that Alexander-Arnold has been leaning towards a move to Spain for several months based on informal contact. They have offered a deal for a minimum of four years and a large signing on fee.

Despite that their sources in Liverpool claim that Alexander-Arnold has not held former discussions with any club that is not them, and that him staying remains on the table. It is noted during their report that Liverpool’s tardiness in opening talks with Alexander-Arnold is a factor in the situation even getting this far.

Meanwhile Matteo Moretto has written on Relevo that the news is… no news. His information is that there have not been any significant developments in Alexander-Arnold’s future recently. Real Madrid are optimistic though, and the decision-making phase is expected in the next month or two.

Alexander-Arnold’s decision will have knock-on effects elsewhere. If he does go to Real Madrid, it could spell the end for one of their veterans, but if he does not, they have to look elsewhere to alleviate the impact of Dani Carvajal’s long-term injury. Equally, Liverpool will be developing plans to replace Alexander-Arnold if he does move on, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong frequently linked to Anfield.