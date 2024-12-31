“The best clubs in Europe wanted him” – Agent confirms Barcelona have rejected offers for defender

Barcelona’s well-documented financial problems has meant that there has been speculation about a number of first team players, and one of those has been Alejandro Balde, who has been linked to Manchester City among others in the last couple of years.

However, Barcelona have no plans whatsoever to part ways with their starting left-back, as confirmed by his agent Jorge Mendes (via MD).

“What I can say is that before renewing with Barcelona, the best clubs in Europe wanted him. Barcelona knew it, so there is no doubt for anyone. These clubs knew about the difficult situation that Barcelona had and that they could take advantage of that situation, but Barcelona made the right decision not to sell him despite having important offers and there is no doubt. At the level of players in his position, he is also number one.”

Balde has had a tough first half of the season, with pressure having built on his shoulders because of a number of poor performances. Despite this, Barcelona will continue to back him 100%.