Spotify Camp Nou construction company eyeing up further La Liga projects

Over the last 18 months, the Spotify Camp Nou has been undergoing a massive reconstruction project. This has been led by Turkish company Limak, who have generally impressed those at Barcelona, despite the fact that a return to the stadium has had to be pushed back.

The Spotify Camp Nou is only the second stadium that Limak have worked one, and the first in Spain. However, they want it to be the start of several, and Relevo have reported that they are eyeing up more projects – specifically, they want to be tasked with the reconstruction that will be done on the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan and the Benito Villamarin, the stadiums of Sevilla and Real Betis respectively.

Betis’ project is expected to start first, with plans to begin next summer. On the other hand, Sevilla are expected to delay theirs for another couple of years, meaning that Limak could have the capability to do both.