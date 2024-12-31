“Real Madrid will not leave this kid alone” – Arda Guler relative offers transfer update

Arda Guler’s time at Real Madrid so far has not been easy. he has struggled to command a regular starting place, with head coach Carlo Ancelotti preferring to use the likes of Brahim Diaz and Luka Modric over him.

Because of this, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Guler’s future at Real Madrid. However, one person that does not expect him to leave, or even be allowed the chance to leave, is the 19-year-old’s grandfather Mehmet Ali Guler, who spoke to Sporx (via MD).

“Real Madrid will not leave this kid alone, and they will not do it. Arda will be there for at least six years (his contract length), but we don’t know what will happen after that.”

It has been a tough 18 months for Guler, who has seen his development stagnate as a result of not playing regular football. Nevertheless, it does seem like Real Madrid have a lot of faith in him, although he must start to be used more by Ancelotti.