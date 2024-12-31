Real Madrid star suffers injury scare three days before first match of 2025

On Tuesday, Real Madrid held an open training session to mark the first team’s return after the winter break. Carlo Ancelotti’s side began preparations for Friday’s trip to Valencia, although it was not smooth sailing.

As per Relevo, Endrick Felipe picked up a knock after a collision with a teammate during the practice match, and he needed medical attention. He was seen limping for a few minutes after the incident, although he eventually came through the problem, which suggests that he should be absolutely fine for the trip to the Mestalla.

Aside from that, the big novelty of the session was the return of David Alaba, who trained with the group for the first time since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament during a match against Villarreal last December. It is a big milestone for the Austrian defender, although it is expected that he will not be available for Real Madrid selection for a little while yet.