Real Madrid “in alliance with FIFA” despite European Super League controversy

In recent years, Real Madrid’s relationship with UEFA and FIFA has broken down on an institutional level, largely because of the controversial European Super League proposal that is being backed by Los Blancos. However, there are signs that things are getting better, especially with the world football governing body.

As per Marca, Real Madrid have recently become allies with FIFA, as both parties are reported to “share a common interest”. Despite the Super League debacle, Florentino Perez and Gianni Infantino have maintained a strong relationship throughout, and this is now baring fruits for both clubs.

Because of this, the report has stated that Real Madrid will prioritise the new Club World Cup, which will be played next summer in the United States. FIFA are very proud of that tournament, so they will be especially pleased that Los Blancos will be taking it seriously, rather than treating it like a post-season exhibition.