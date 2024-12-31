Real Madrid await green light after agreeing terms with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid go into the January transfer window with plenty invested – at least they hope so. Their recruitment drive is for the summer, but deals for both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies are likely to be decided in the first month of the year.

In terms of the latter, Diario AS explain that Real Madrid are waiting to see what happens. Bayern Munich have upped their offers, and intensified talks to try and retain him. Real Madrid have not made a move in recent months though: they are holding out for Davies to keep his word that he would sign for them earlier in the year. Los Blancos agreed terms with him in March, and those terms remain in place as things stand. Real Madrid will not increase their offer.

The Canadian left-back could be the Real Madrid starter for years to come if he does sign with Los Blancos. Fran Garcia is under contract until 2026, but is not seen as a first-choice option. Meanwhile the club have agreed, if not announced a renewal for Ferland Mendy, but the French defender has been in and out of the side this season through injury and form.