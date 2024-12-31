Real Madrid able to re-sign Serie A talent for €9m, decision could be made in 2025

Real Madrid have regularly sold their younger players over the last few years, with the condition that they maintain an element of control over their futures – this is either in the form of a sell-on clause, or a buy-back option. And one of the players that this applies to is Nico Paz.

Paz left Real Madrid during the summer to join Serie A newcomers Como in a deal worth €6m, and he has impressed in Italy over the last few months. His former club have been monitoring his progress, and this was recently confirmed by head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

As per Marca, Real Madrid have the option to re-sign Paz for only €9m. There will come a time when the club makes a decision on the youngster, and it could be as early as next summer’s transfer window.

Paz has been linked with Inter Milan in recent weeks, so Real Madrid may not be afforded too much time to make a decision.