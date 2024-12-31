One out, one waiting game: Two contract decisions at Real Madrid made

Real Madrid are going into next summer with the full-back positions at the top of the agenda, as they try to persuade Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies to sign with them. Two of the secondary issues are the midfield and centre-back spots.

It remains to be seen what they want to do in terms of bringing players in, although recent reporting claims that they will attempt to sign a midfielder, and will see how David Alaba comes back to the game before deciding what to do in defence. Centre-back Jesus Vallejo will be waved farewell when his contract expires though, that much is certain.

When it comes to Luka Modric, there is less certainty, explain Diario AS. Los Blancos will not put any pressure on him though, and will leave the decision entirely up to him as to whether he wants to stay, retire or leave the club. The 39-year-old recently became the oldest to play for them, and he will have to weigh up, with the potential for another arrival, whether he wants to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Modric had always said that whenever he was not a guaranteed starter, he would leave the club, but adapted well to a secondary role last season. This year he has thus far made 25 appearances, 10 of which were starts. In those appearances he has contributed 4 assists too, and has started several key games, including half of their Champions League matches, clearly retaining a role in Carlo Ancelotti’s thinking, even if Dani Ceballos appears to have leapfrogged him in the pecking order in recent weeks.