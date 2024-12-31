Liverpool hold interest in La Liga star with €35m release clause

Girona parted ways with several important players last summer, despite qualifying for the 2024-25 Champions League. One player that they managed to hold on to was Miguel Gutierrez, although they may struggle to do so for much longer.

In recent weeks, interest in Gutierrez’s services have been building. Real Madrid have him as an option to re-sign if they miss out on Alphonso Davies, while Manchester United also entered the race. Now, CaughtOffside say that Premier League leaders Liverpool have him on their shortlist of left-back targets.

Gutierrez, 23, has a €35m release clause, although Girona could accept slightly less if Liverpool come knocking. However, Real Madrid have the biggest advantage as they are able to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu for only €8m, as that is the value of their buy-back clause.

It appears that Girona will find it tough to retain Gutierrez’s services going into next season, especially if they cannot secure European football. If he does go, they would certainly prefer it if he ended up in England.