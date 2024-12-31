Future of Real Madrid veteran hinges on summer business as departure is on the cards

With Dani Carvajal out for the rest of the season, and no sign of any reinforcements imminent in January, Lucas Vazquez is probably set for more game time than he has ever had at Real Madrid. However his most involved campaign is leaning towards being his last.

Los Blancos have executed successive contract renewals of one-year extensions with Vazquez, as is their policy with over-thirties, and this season is set to be the same. Last year there were relatively smooth talks to extend his deal, but Diario AS hint that it could be a little more tricky this season.

They say that the club will leave the ball in Vazquez’s court, but if they do manage to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, which they are optimistic about doing, then Vazquez will be the odd one out at the right-back position. The club are relying on Dani Carvajal, despite his long-term injury, and he is part of their plans for next season. Despite his importance to the dressing room, Alexander-Arnold could spell the end of his nine-year stint, since returning from Espanyol.

The 33-year-old has been a loyal servant for Los Blancos, coming up big for them in a number of games over the years after reconverting to right-back from the right wing spot. Several Champions League semi-finals have been won with Vazquez on the pitch, but this season he has, like all of the Real Madrid backline, suffered defensively.