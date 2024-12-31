Florentino Perez not happy with Carlo Ancelotti stance on Real Madrid starter

It has been a tough season up until now for Real Madrid, despite the fact that they are still well-placed in La Liga and the Champions League. The congested fixture scheduled has led to a significant number of injuries, and the midfield department is one that has been especially affected. As such, it has meant that Luka Modric has played more football than initially intended.

Modric has also been counted on as a starter in big matches, including against Liverpool and AC Milan – two games that Real Madrid would end up losing. Despite this, Ancelotti is confident in him starting in these fixtures despite his age, although Florentino Perez and some of the Real Madrid board do not like this, say Relevo.

Perez holds Modric in very high standards because of his contributions to Real Madrid over the last 12 years, but he is of the opinion that the 39-year-old should not be making a significant contribution in the big matches. It remains to be seen whether he starts any during the second half of the season.