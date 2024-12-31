“Everything changes in five minutes” – Jorge Mendes provides update on future of Barcelona star

Ansu Fati has had a tough few years in his career, which had started so well. He burst on to the scene as a 16-year-old and made a big impression at Barcelona, but injuries and poor form have meant that he has stagnated.

Despite this, his agent Jorge Mendes expects him to come good, as he told MD.

“Two years ago he was in the top of the world and he has been really unlucky. I hope that soon he manages to overcome all that adversity, that he will achieve it for sure, because he is a great player. He will be at his level again. He is a great player who unfortunately has been punished by injuries, but he is a player who has conquered the hearts of the Barcelona fans.”

Mendes also spoke on the possibility of Fati leaving on loan during the 2025 winter transfer window, which opens for business on Wednesday.

“Barcelona know better the plans they have and what the coach thinks. In the world of football, everything changes in five minutes. We have to wait and see. He showed that he had the courage to play for Barcelona and that he had an impressive level. What Ansu needs is confidence and solving his problems. And when he is at his best, Barcelona will need him.”