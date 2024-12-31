English source provides update on Real Madrid’s pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold

In the coming weeks, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future could be decided. The 26-year-old sees his Liverpool contract expire at the end of the season, and given that he has not committed to an extension, his situation is very unclear.

In recent days, it has been reported that Real Madrid are very close to agreeing a deal for Alexander-Arnold, although The Athletic’s David Ornstein has stated that this is not presently the case (via Rousing The Kop).

“My information is nothing is decided yet, all options remain open and that’s largely because his camp have not been able to hold any formal negotiations (with Real Madrid) yet. They cannot do that until the 1st of January, but that is very soon.

“When that day arrives, they can speak freely to clubs outside of England and they’re allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement. We don’t know whether or not Real Madrid will make an offer to sign him permanently. What we do know is Real Madrid want to sign him – they are extremely keen. It presents him with a massive decision to make.”

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out, but if Real Madrid can get their man, it would be fantastic business.