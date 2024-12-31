Dani Olmo registration update: How much money Barcelona will have to pay out if he leaves

At the time of writing, Barcelona star Dani Olmo is just hours away from missing the second half of the season, as the Blaugrana attempt to register him. Pau Victor is in the same boat, but in contrast to Olmo, he does not have a clause in his contract allowing him to leave for free.

Barcelona have been sending documentation of their agreement to sell the rights to their VIP seats at Camp Nou for 20 years for €100m to a Qatari fund to La Liga. However La Liga have requested that they provide evidence of the payment, in this case at least 20% of the fee to ratify the deal. Sport say that Barcelona have now sent this documentation, and La Liga are reviewing it, but a long night is expected.

Olmo’s agent Andy Bara has stated that he will remain at Barcelona regardless of what happens, but no doubt other clubs will try to convince him to exercise the clause that allows him to leave for free in January. If he does, Barcelona will not only be liable for the entire fee agreed with RB Leipzig, but also the entirety of Olmo’s contract over the six-year deal, say MD.

Barça is confident that La Liga will approve the VIP seat operation to register Olmo in time. @EsportsRAC1 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 31, 2024

The Leipzig deal was initially set at €55m, with the potential to rise to €62m with variables, although if he leaves now, it seems unlikely he will hit many of them. Meanwhile including bonuses, his contract has a maximum payout of €48m. If he is not registered, Victor will leave on loan in January.

The matter is being talked about as a potential referendum on the presidency of Joan Laporta at Barcelona. If he cannot register Olmo, then he will be appealing to the Spain international’s mere goodwill to forego six months of football, and save the club from a potential €110m mistake with Laporta’s name on it.