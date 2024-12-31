Dani Olmo camp “nervous” as Barcelona registration deadline looms

Tuesday is D-Day for Barcelona in their bid to ensure that Dani Olmo and Pau Victor are able to play for them during the second half of the season. Both players see their registrations expire at midnight on the 1st of January, so if they are not renewed before then, Hansi Flick will be unable to call upon them.

Barcelona are desperate working to find a solution, having seen their bid to secure a precautionary measure fail on Monday. Olmo trained alongside his teammates on Tuesday morning, but his entourage are said to be very nervous about the current situation, as reported by Diario AS.

If Barcelona fail to register Olmo, he would be allowed to leave the club for free, as per a clause in his contract. This has alerted several clubs, although the Catalans are still believed to be confident that they will have the Spanish midfielder at their disposal for the second half of the campaign.