Dani Olmo agent makes statement on future as Barcelona run out of time to register him

Barcelona have just hours remaining before they have to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, or face going without them for the rest of the season. However Olmo’s agent has sent a message of calm for the Blaugrana.

La Liga are reviewing the documentation of Barcelona’s latest asset sale, after they agreed to sell the commercial rights to their VIP boxes for the next 20 years at Camp Nou for €100m. However they want confirmation that at least 20% of the payment has been made by the Qatari fund reportedly involved, before they give the green light.

Barça is confident that La Liga will approve the VIP seat operation to register Olmo in time. @EsportsRAC1 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 31, 2024

Olmo has a clause in his contract that declares that if Barcelona do not register him in time, then he is able to leave the club for free. However agent Andy Bara has told Fabrizio Romano that Olmo has decided to stay at Barcelona as he is keen to continue playing for them.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE — Dani Olmo’s agent Andy Bara: “The decision made by Dani is to STAY at Barcelona as he wants play for Barça”, tells me for @GiveMeSport. “We are NOT considering any other option”. “Dani wants to play for Barcelona”, super agent Bara says. pic.twitter.com/b2z7hUS1xH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2024

The Catalan midfielder grew up in Terrassa, less than an hour from Barcelona by train, and has declared it his dream to play for the club. However it could mark a before and after for President Joan Laporta if Barcelona are forced to go without Olmo and forward Pau Victor for the rest of the season.