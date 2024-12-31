Carlo Ancelotti hints at desire to stay at Real Madrid beyond end of contract

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has noted that he is just as likely to extend his contract at the club as he is to have it terminated. The Italian manager will have Real Madrid top of La Liga if they win on Friday, despite doubts about his future earlier in the season, and rumours of his replacement.

AS Roma manager Claudio Ranieri, drafted in to turn things around on a temporary basis at the Stadio Olimpico, has commented that he would like Ancelotti to succeed him. Ancelotti distanced himself from that idea though.

“I’m very good here. Ranieri [who stated that he wanted him next year as Giallorosso coach] is a friend and he is doing very well at Roma. I am very united with Roma. He is always in my memory. But I am very close. I like it here. In Madrid, when you win a title, you already think about the next one. Now we are thinking about the Super Cup. The circle at Real Madrid never closes. This definitely has me motivated.”

"The relationship with the players is key. The group, the team, is the coach's life jacket." "A good relationship is not only achieved by putting the players on the field, because you only take 11 in each game, and the rest go to the bench." 🗣️Ancelotti (Radio anch'io Sport) pic.twitter.com/vhfL7wYykp — Football España (@footballespana_) December 30, 2024

In recent times he has also been linked with taking over a national team, with Brazil actively pursuing him before the appointment of Dorival Junior. vcc again said that his mind was on the present at Real Madrid though.

“I like to train every day. So the national team issue is complicated. Who knows if Real Madrid will be my last team? I have a contract for two years, but the contract can be broken or extended,” he told Radio anch’io Sport, as quoted by Marca.

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is widely expected to take over from Ancelotti, and during the Italian’s struggles in November, it looked as if that could be next summer. Both are out of contract in 2026 though, and it seems that could be the likely date for a transition though. However if Ancelotti continues to have success, it will be difficult to replace him.