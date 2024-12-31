Barcelona salary limit situation: €72m worse than last summer as Joan Laporta breaks promise

Barcelona continue to face major financial issues this season, as they run into the final hours of the year to try and register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor with La Liga, knowing that they will not be able to play the second half of the season if La Liga do not approve that. It is no surprise given their salary limit situation.

President Joan Laporta had promised that Barcelona would be back within their salary limit this year, both in the summer and then again in autumn with the signing of their new Nike sponsorship agreement. However that has not been the case. During one of their attempts to maintain Olmo and Victor registered, the judge in their legal proceedings revealed that Barcelona’s current wage bill is €153m over their salary limit, as revealed by Cadena SER.

Barça is confident that La Liga will approve the VIP seat operation to register Olmo in time. @EsportsRAC1 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 31, 2024

That is to say, Barcelona are now €72m worse off in terms of the gap to their salary limit than they were after last summer’s transfer window, when the figure was at €81m – nearly half what it is now. Barcelona spent €57.4m on bringing in Victor and Olmo, and while there have been new contracts to hand out, it is worrying for them that after the much vaunted Nike deal, things have not improved much.

Previously it was reported that Barcelona were €60m off being able to register Olmo and Victor, and they trying to seal a deal for the sale of commercial rights to their VIP boxes for €100m. The deal would last for 20 years and affect the VIP seating at Camp Nou, and Barcelona are currently awaiting the green light from La Liga on the deal.