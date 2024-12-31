Barcelona release official statement on Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registration drama

Barcelona have moved to deny any talk of a potential deadline extension to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the season. The Blaugrana are awaiting the green light from La Liga, with just three hours remaining before the deadline.

The Catalan giants confirm that they have applied to the RFEF for new licences for Olmo and Victor, although clearly they still have to be granted. Barcelona have agreed to the sale of some of their VIP boxes for the next 20 years at Camp Nou to a Qatari fund for around €100m. La Liga are now reviewing the documentation, having asked for evidence that the payment has been made.

Official: FC Barcelona inform that it has applied for a new license for the players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). The club would like to deny having requested or receiving any moratorium to any governing body for these inscriptions.… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 31, 2024

If they are not granted those licences in time, then neither Olmo nor Victor will be able to play for the rest of the season. There is double jeopardy in the case of Olmo, who has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave for free if he is not registered with his full contract paid out, although his agent has moved to say that he will remain at the club.