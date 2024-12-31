Barcelona on the verge of completing first signing of 2025 – top competitor considers player ‘lost’

While Barcelona are furiously trying to get their accounts in order to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor before the end of the year, that has not stopped Sporting Director Deco going about his business. Barcelona’s first signing of 2025 is expected to be Jonathan Tah.

According to Relevo, Bayern Munich have given up hope of signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender. The 28-year-old is ‘on the verge’ of signing for Barcelona, and they will try to rubber stamp the deal in the opening days of January. With his current deal up in the summer, Barcelona can sign a contract with him in just a few hours.

Barça's new documentation to register Dani Olmo has been sent to La Liga. This is complementary documentation to the initial one. @DamiaLopez — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 31, 2024

Tah’s arrival is expected to herald the exit of other Barcelona defenderds. Eric Garcia’s days at the club appear to be numbered, while Andreas Christensen is also set to be put up for sale in the summer if Tah does arrive. The other moving part is Ronald Araujo: if Barcelona cannot agree a new contract with the Uruguayan, then their plans with Christensen could change. If Tah does sign on the dotted line, he will be at Hansi Flick’s disposal alongside Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi next summer though.