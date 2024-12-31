Atletico Madrid will not meddle with Antoine Griezmann transfer decision

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga EA Sports match between Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on October 20, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

There is no doubt that Antoine Griezmann is an Atletico Madrid legend. Earlier this year, he became the club’s all-time top goalscorer, and he will be aiming to increase that record before the end of this season, which could end up being his last in the red-and-white.

Griezmann’s contract ends in 2026, although he could decide to leave Atleti next summer in favour of fulfilling his dream of a move to the MLS – Los Angeles FC are reported to be very interested in signing him.

According to Diario AS, Atleti will not stand in Griezmann’s way if he decides that he wants to leave at the end of the season. However, it remains to be seen whether they would accept an offer below his release clause.

It’s noted that Griezmann will decide his plans for next season by the end of March. Atletico Madrid will be desperate to keep him, although they would accept his departure if that is what he wants.