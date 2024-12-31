Atletico Madrid expected to part ways with Barcelona target next summer

Over the last few years, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been involved in multiple deals. The likes of Antonio Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Clement Lenglet have all swapped Catalonia for the Spanish capital, but one player that could go in the opposite direction is Mozambique defender Reinildo Mandava.

Reinildo is out of contract at the end of the season, and Barcelona are one of the clubs that have registered their interest. They could have an excellent chance to pick up him as a free agent, as MD have reported that he will almost certainly be moving on from Atleti, barring any last minute surprises.

Reinildo has been a good servant for Atletico Madrid, but given that he has lost his place in recent months, it makes sense for a clear break to occur. In terms of left-back competition, he would be a fine signing for Barcelona, who are in desperate need of reinforcing the position.