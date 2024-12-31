Ajax enter talks with breakout star watched by Manchester City and Liverpool

Real Valladolid do not have many bright sparks to discuss halfway through the La Liga season, but undoubtedly the one that has caught the most attention is Raul Moro. The former Barcelona and Lazio winger has dragged La Pucela forward in multiple games this season.

Moro has been linked with a variety of clubs in recent weeks, with La Pucela reportedly open to a sale in January too. They signed him from Lazio for a fee of €2.5m in the summer, and are seemingly willing to do business for the 22-year-old for around €10m, despite having him under contract until 2028.

El Ajax se une a la carrera por Raúl Moro. Las negociaciones están en curso entre las partes, tal y como ha adelantado @telegraaf. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) December 31, 2024

Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have all been looking at his progress in recent months, but Matteo Moretto has now confirmed information from De Telegraaf that Ajax have opened talks for Moro. The Dutch giants are speaking with both Moro and Valladolid about a deal, although it is not clear how far along those talks are.