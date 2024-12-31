“A totally false accusation” – Sevilla defender acquitted of sexual assault charge

In 2023, Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel was charged with sexual assault in his home country of Argentina, over an incident that took place four years prior. Since then, the matter has been investigated, although that has now come to an end.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the case against Montiel had been dismissed, with the presiding judge citing “contradictions in the complainant’s story”. On the back of this, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to address the ruling, as per Relevo.

“Today I was acquitted of a totally false accusation. They used my name to give it notoriety and make public a case in which I had absolutely nothing to do. They harmed my family and my wife, who, being pregnant, had to deal with this lie.”

Sevilla are now expected to push hard to sell Montiel during the 2025 winter transfer window, given that clubs will not now avoid trying to sign him.