WATCH: Emotional Jesus Navas bids farewell to Sevilla fans – ‘I live to provide joy for Sevillistas’

Sevilla captain Jesus Navas took one final bow on the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan pitch on Monday night, as another emotional night brought down the curtain on his career. The entire stadium was packed out to see him go, with not single ticket remaining.

After 21 years in the professional game, and 15 titles, including the World Cup, Euros, Europa League and Premier League, Navas has been forced into retirement at the age of 39 due to a hip problem.

“Football is my life, it’s what I love, my Sevilla, my National Team, City. I gave everything to bring joy to these fans, which is the greatest thing,” he explained on the pitch, with his eyes shining on multiple occasions.

He paid tribute to the lives of Antonio Puerta and Jose Antonio Reyes, having taken on the number of the former, and crediting them with a part of his success.

“You (the fans) will always be eternal to me. I love you so much fans. The road has not seemed long but short. Playing football is the best, I enjoy it. That’s why I’ve reached 39. I live to bring joy to Sevilla fans and Spanish fans. If it hadn’t been for the hip I would have continued. That’s for sure. I honestly couldn’t take it anymore. Thanks, Dad. Thanks, Mum. I trust you are proud of your five children.”

“These six months have been a gift knowing the problems I have endured. Getting back to training and playing has taken a lot out of me, but very emotional at the same time.”

Navas was sent messages from many illustrious teammates that were part of his victories for Spain, Manchester City and Sevilla, including Lamine Yamal and Pep Guardiola. Sergio Ramos was in attendance, referring to him as the club’s biggest legend. Despite the two clubs being at diplomatic war, Joaquin and Manuel Pellegrini from the Real Betis side of the Seville divide also attended the event.

“I leave the most important thing for last, to you the Sevillista. Glory for sharing this feeling. Nobody is bigger than you, nobody feels like you, nobody perceives the pride of football in this city like you. How much am I going to give you I miss you. They say that we never give up, that’s why I want the team to have that legacy, to give their last breath for you. Teammates, try and never give up. Vamos my Sevilla. Viva el Sevilla.”