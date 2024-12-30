‘Trent Alexander-Arnold wants to play for Real Madrid’ – Well-connected journalist on Liverpool star’s future

Real Madrid and Liverpool are battling it out for the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and while there has been optimism reported in England that the Reds can get a new deal done, reports in Spain contradict that. The media connected to Los Blancos are speaking about it as a ‘when not if’ question on Alexander-Arnold’s future though.

On Friday, Marca reported that Trent Alexander-Arnold had told Liverpool that he wanted to play for Real Madrid, and on Monday that was reiterated in a fresh article. The well-connected Jose Felix Diaz, who tends to have the beat on Real Madrid, explains that everything is progressing towards a happy ending for Real Madrid and Alexander-Arnold in June, with the England international able to sign with Los Blancos on Wednesday.

From the Real Madrid perspective, the main question appears to be whether Liverpool will allow him to leave in January. Los Blancos will not make a move for another right-back, despite Carlo Ancelotti’s requests for reinforcements after Dani Carvajal’s season-ending injury. It appears the Reds will not accept a move in January though.

After celebrating against West Ham with a ‘lots of talk’ gesture on Sunday, Liverpool manager Arne Slot declared that his celebration should be sufficient to say all that needs to be said on the matter. Many took the gesture as a sign that perhaps some of the talk about a move or new deal was false, but what is certain is that in the Spanish capital, there is a relaxed confidence they will get their man.