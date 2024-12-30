Serie A side could give Barcelona €5m boost in January transfer market

Las Palmas centre-back Mika Marmol has been attracting interest more or less since he signed for the club, and the January transfer market will see him on shortlists again. The 23-year-old defender is currently the object of Roma’s attentions.

According to Matteo Moretto in Relevo, Roma are interested in Marmol, and despite links to Sevilla in recent weeks, his information is that Como and the Giallorossi are most serious about his signature. The former were looking at him in the summer, and Las Palmas chief Miguel Angel Ramirez could bring forward his sale.

Marmol is out of contract in 2026, and has shown little appetite for a contract renewal. Hence Las Palmas could look to sell him sooner rather than later, to avoid a situation like that of Alvaro Valles – he will not go for less than his €10m release clause though.

That could be be good news for Barcelona, who still retain a 50% sell-on fee clause from his move to Andorra. Marmol starred in an impressive Las Palmas defence last season before a collapse down the stretch. In recent months Diego Martinez has dropped him from the side, but Marmol has seen game time at left-back instead.