Real Madrid to hand to give two players wages on par with Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have been far more austere with their spending in recent years than in Florentino Perez’s first tenure as president of the club, but the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer certainly brought the Galactico feeling back to the Santiago Bernabeu, which was filled to see him step out onto the pitch.

Mbappe is set to be the cornerstone of their plans for the coming years, but Los Blancos have plans to make Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham the faces of their future too. The Athletic say that Real Madrid plan to give Bellingham and Vinicius wages on par with Mbappe in their next contracts. Currently they are thought to be earning around €10m per annum after tax, while Mbappe is on €15m per year, meaning it would be a 50% wage rise.

In Vinicius’ case, he is set to go into negotiations next summer with Los Blancos, amid heavy interest in him from Saudi Arabia, as his deal expires in 2027. What Bellingham, whose contract runs until 2029, and Vinicius are unlikely to be receiving is the €100m signing bonus that Mbappe received this past summer, which changes the total money that he will receive. Nonetheless, it is a declaration of intention from Real Madrid.