Real Madrid return to training without star forward or David Alaba but with optimism

‘Now the good part begins’ was the message at Valdebebas amongst the Real Madrid senior side, as they returned to training following a week-long Christmas break. They did so without two key members of their side though.

Despite Carlo Ancelotti declaring that he would be a full part of training on the 30th of December, Diario AS note that he was not taking part in the session with the rest of the group. Los Blancos did a hard session with plenty of explosive movements, and in their words, Alaba is not ready for that yet. They did nearly four hours of training between work out on the pitch and in the gym, but Real Madrid decided against putting Alaba in such a demanding session.

Rodrygo Goes was also absent from the session due to personal reasons, but will be back in action tomorrow, when Los Blancos hold their annual open training session for the fans. The message was positive at the training ground, and the players are relishing the decisive phase of the season when titles are decided.

Los Blancos return to action against Valencia on Friday the third of January at Mestalla, against the joint-bottom Los Che. It is the start of a busy January for Real Madrid, and they will then be involved in the Copa del Rey against Deportiva Minera before facing RCD Mallorca in the Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia.