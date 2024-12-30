Real Madrid no longer regard Manchester United as competition for defender

The future of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has definitely moved into the territory of saga in recent months. After reportedly agreeing terms in Real Madrid in March of this year, the last few months have been flooded with supposed twists and turns in his future.

According to Marca, Real Madrid consider Davies to still be on the market, and his future undecided. Los Blancos continue to bank on Davies’ desire to play for the club, as Bayern fight to keep hold of one of their best players. One thing they do seem certain of is that the battle is down to themselves and Bayern Munich. Both Manchester United and Barcelona enquired about Davies, and were linked as potential destinations, but have given up on the Canada star, after they were rejected by him.

Recent reports have also seen Liverpool linked with a late move for Davies, but that would be a major shock if they swooped in to beat both Bayern and Madrid to a deal they have been working on for about a year now. Davies was seen partying on holiday with Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham over the weekend, and another factor they will be hoping helps them is his close friendship with David Alaba.