Real Madrid make former Barcelona target a priority for 2025

Many a club have tried to pry Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, and Real Madrid are set to become the latest to try. The Basque midfielder turned down a move to Liverpool in the summer, but there is an increasing sense that he could be open to a move next summer.

According to Diario AS, Los Blancos believe that Zubimendi could become a leader for them from midfield. In similar fashion to Rodri Hernandez or his idol Xabi Alonso, Zubimendi is a player that makes everyone around him look better in his eyes. His performances at Euro 2024, replacing Rodri and looking quite at home, particularly in the final against England, have assured them that he is top quality.

Real Madrid had not intended to move for a midfielder like Zubimendi, but the gaping hole left by Toni Kroos, and the disappointing form of Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield has changed their thinking on the matter. Zubimendi will be 26 next summer, available for €60m (if they can convince him to move), and a fully fledged Spanish international, which ticks three important boxes for Real Madrid too.

That said, there is an awareness that they will have to compete hard for his signature if they do pursue him. Formerly Xavi Hernandez’s top request at Barcelona, Liverpool are set to return for his signature, while Manchester City are also interested. Zubimendi shares an agent with Alonso, who has been tipped as a future Real Madrid manager, but like Alonso, is attracted by the idea of playing in England.

Zubimendi has a strong argument to be the best holding midfielder in Spain, and alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham and Pedri, the best in La Liga at the moment. His performances have been exemplary for several seasons under Imanol Alguacil now, and the best way of evaluating his impact has been watching La Real play without him.