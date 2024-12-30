Lille forward Jonathan David confirms future is ’50-50′

Lille forward Jonathan David has found himself a man in demand this winter, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. The Canadian striker can sign a contract with any club he pleases on Wednesday, and has a number of top sides who would be pleased to sign him.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid took an interest in David earlier in the year, but it appears they have cooled their interest for the time being. Speaking in an interview with La Voix du Nord, as carried by Sport, David explained that his future remained shrouded in uncertainty. Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are cited as favourites for his signature at this point.

La Liga have already received the documents for the sale of VIP seats at the Spotify Camp Nou. If they give the approval, Barcelona will be able to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. In addition, they will be under the 1/1 rule. @RamonFuentes74 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 30, 2024

“As the president has said on numerous occasions, there are negotiations. We are talking, but no decision has been made. We keep talking and the door is never closed. It’s 50-50.”

🚨 Marco Moreno: “I’ve always said Atlético Madrid is my home. This isn’t a goodbye for me; I believe I’ll return someday. I love everything about Atlético de Madrid—the values, what the club gave me. Why not? I know I can become a top player globally, and why not come back to be… pic.twitter.com/rMp1yJ6Qd1 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 30, 2024

The latest from the Catalan capital was that Barcelona were not convinced that his best attributes would suit them against the packed defences they often face. Being a free agent, he is likely to command a large salary too. So far this season David has 17 goals and 5 assists in just 26 appearances, including a winner from the penalty spot against Real Madrid.