La Liga tell Barcelona further documentation is needed to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor

Barcelona are scrambling to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor in the next 36 hours, knowing that if they do not, neither will be able to play for the rest of the season. They are working on various plans to make that happen.

One of them is a court suspension of the ‘un-registering’ of Olmo and Victor, which they cite as an infringement on the players’ right to work. Their initial case was rejected, and they have now submitted it to a different court, with a decision expected today.

The other option is increasing their salary limit, which they would look to do through asset sales. The Blaugrana have already sent the contract documents to La Liga to ensure consummate swiftness in the registration of the players. The Catalan giants plan to sell the commercial rights to their VIP boxes at Camp Nou for the next 20 years to two Qatari businesses for around €100m say Marca, although other reports have put that figure at €120m.

La Liga have already received the documents for the sale of VIP seats at the Spotify Camp Nou. If they give the approval, Barcelona will be able to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. In addition, they will be under the 1/1 rule. @RamonFuentes74 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 30, 2024

However La Liga are keen to be extra careful with Barcelona. They will demand documents showing the money in Barcelona’s accounts before signing off on the change in their salary limit, and thus the registrations of Olmo and Victor. Barcelona believe that the deal could be tied up today, but not 100% done, although both sides have already signed thre main contract.

It makes sense that La Liga are careful with these deals, given the Barca Vision sales have seen the Blaugrana take in just €40m of the €200m that they were supposed to. Those deals have been burning a hole in their salary limit since, after a year in which the Blaugrana were due to make losses. A wider question worth asking is whether selling off assets for just one star signing is value for money.