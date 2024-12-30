La Liga side could provide shock exit option for Manchester United outcast

Manchester United are once again going through a period of transition under new manager Ruben Amorim, but one player whose future has not changed is that of Brazilian winger Antony. The Red Devils were searching for an exit for him during the summer, and will seek out a loan move this January too.

According to ABC de Sevilla (via Marca), Real Betis have already made initial contacts with United in order to understand the economic demands of a deal. In order for the deal to go through, they say that Antony would be required to give up significant money in order to make it financially viable for Betis, and winger Assane Diao would also likely have to leave.

Antony has played just 11 times this season, providing one assist in his 349 minutes. Just three of those were starts though. Aitor Ruibal and Diao are the main options for Manuel Pellegrini on the right, while Giovani Lo Celso and Chimy Avila have been used there too. Pellegrini does have a good record of getting the best out of technical players too, as evidenced by Lo Celso, Isco, and Ez Abde. Diao has been linked with an exit for much of the past year, and last January was set for a €25m move to Brentford, but his stock has declined since.