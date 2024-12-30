Juventus and Manchester United interested in Barcelona defender for January transfer market – report

Barcelona are not predicted to do any business in the January transfer window, but despite their thin squad, it seems departures are more likely than additions. Eric Garcia, Ansu Fati and Pablo Torre have all been tipped as potential exits, but now Andreas Christensen has also been brought up.

Christensen has been out of action since the first game of the season with an Achilles’ tendon issue, but is due to return to action in January after five months out. According to Italian reporter Alfredo Pedulla, as carried by MD, Manchester United and Juventus are interested in a loan deal for Christensen in January, the latter especially so. The Bianconeri are without defenders Bremer and Juan Cabal long-term, and are looking to bolster their defensive ranks.

Atlético Madrid are planning to offer between €8m and €10m for Clément Lenglet. @rubenuria via @jaumemarcet pic.twitter.com/9y9u4Zw0g2 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 30, 2024

The Blaugrana would still have Garcia, Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi and Ronald Araujo at their disposal for the second half of the season if they let Christensen go. Incidentally, it has been reported that they are keen to sell him in the summer, but the Danish defender has thus far been adamant he is going nowhere. Given Hansi Flick may use one of Garcia or Christensen in midfield in the second half of the season, that may make Barcelona reluctant to let him go in January.