Former Villarreal defender facing potential second stint in jail after arrest in Lisbon

Former Villarreal and Benfica defender Ruben Semedo has been arrested for a fourth time, on this occasion accused of domestic violence and kidnap. The 29-year-old was arrested by local police in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Semedo was detained under suspicion of domestic violence and kidnap, after his partner was allegedly locked in their property, and was taken to hospital after escaping to deal with her injuries, say Cadena SER. She then alerted the authorities, leading to his arrest. This comes two weeks after Semedo gave a feature-length interview to Spanish paper Marca about putting his legal issues behind him, and starting afredh in Qatar. He currently plays for Al-Kohr, but is at risk of having his passport confiscated, and being unable to return to Doha.

🚨 La resurrección de Rúben Semedo: el futbolista recibe a MARCA en su casa para contar toda la verdad sobre su carrera cargada de polémica 🗣️ Su infancia, su paso por la cárcel… Semedo habla de todo ✍️Una entrevista de @jdelriomuradas y @Estepa_MARCA https://t.co/AZqBtFnrL7 — MARCA (@marca) December 20, 2024

In 2018, Semedo spent nearly six months in prison for kidnap and illegal possession of arms in Spain, getting a fresh start at Huesca after Villarreal ended his contract. He then spent time at Olympiakos, where he was accused of rape in 2021, and domestic violence in 2022 in Greece, although he was never convicted of those charges.