Cristiano Ronaldo willing to leave Al-Nassr at the end of contract – will not retire

When Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia, many considered it the final stage in a glittering career. Yet the Portuguese, who turns 40 in February, is open to starting afresh once again.

After a failed return to Manchester United, Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr in a big-money deal 2023, which expires next summer. Like a number of top players in Europe, he is available to sign a new deal on the first of January. Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo confirmed he was open to offers, noting “you never know what can happen in the future.” Marca go on to say that Ronaldo is keen not to leave Saudi Arabia without winning a title there, but if the right offer comes along, then he will be open to it. He has no intentions of retiring though, and wants to continue setting and breaking records.

Ronaldo recently passed the 1,000-goal mark, and this season he has 16 goals and 3 assists in his 19 appearances for the Saudi giants. It would certainly be a major surprise if he moved to another Saudi side, but the number of clubs able to afford his wages, if he does not lower his demands, is likely limited to the Middle East. Ronaldo has been linked on occasion with a move to Turkey, but those rumours have been shut down.