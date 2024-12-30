Atletico Madrid preparing offer for Barcelona defender

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have been common bedfellows in the transfer market in recent years, and it looks as if they will be doing business against next summer. The two sides are already in talks to make Clement Lenglet’s loan move a permanent one.

The French centre-back has been on the exit ramp for some time, but Atletico might finally be his permanent destination after two loan spells at Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. Los Colchoneros have loaned him in for this season, and has won the confidence of Diego Simeone, becoming a starter in recent months.

Ruben Uria has reported that Atletico and Barcelona are already in talks over a deal, and are willing to offer between €8m and €10m for his services. The Blaugrana recently extended his deal until 2028, but both sides are interested in getting a deal done.

The Frenchman’s high wages have often been a stumbling block in negotiations for both Barcelona and potential suitors, but at 29 years of age, Lenglet appears to be content having found a home in the Spanish capital. Generally he has been a consistent option in La Liga, but now looks comfortable again under Simeone, in the best defence in La Liga.