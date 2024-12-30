Arsenal veteran emerges as surprise option for Barcelona next summer

Barcelona Sporting Directors spend far more time combing through the free agent market these days compared to a decade ago, and one of the players out of contract next summer that has had his name circled in red is Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey. The 31-year-old made his breakthrough with Atletico Madrid before a switch to London.

According to MD, Partey is one of several players that Barcelona are evaluating as options for free signings. Others such as Jonathan Tah and Jonathan David are better documented, but the Ghanaian midfielder would be a potential alternative to come in on a free next summer if Frenkie de Jong leaves. The Blaugrana are predicting that they will put de Jong up for sale next summer, which hinges on him signing a new deal. Partey would fit some of the boxes listed by Deco: experienced, physically imposing and versatile. The Portuguese has been an admirer of Partey’s for some time.

Juventus will attempt to sign Andreas Christensen in January. @jbatalla7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 30, 2024

The Ghana international remains an important part of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal operations, having started 14 of their 18 Premier League games this season, and all six of them in the Champions League, missing one through injury. Partey is certainly a more imposing option than most of Barcelona’s options, and outside of Marc Casado, is by far the most defensively minded of anyone Hansi Flick can use.