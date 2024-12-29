“We are in the best moment” – Atletico Madrid chief gushes over Diego Simeone tenure

Atletico Madrid are ending 2024 in a very good place. 12 wins in a row across all competitions means that they currently sit atop the La Liga table, one point ahead of bitter rivals Real Madrid.

As per Diario AS, Atleti president Enrique Cerezo has reflected on the year as a whole, which he has seen as very positive.

“I think it has been a good year and there are reasons to be happy and happy. We have reached the end of the year in first place in La Liga, which seemed very difficult very recently. Now it has been seen that we are capable of anything.”

Cerezo also spoke on the Diego Simeone era.

“I think that, if we look at the last 15 years as a whole, we are in the best moment in the history of Atletico Madrid. We’ve won La Liga, we’ve reached two Champions League finals… but we have also grown a lot and we are getting bigger and bigger in many aspects. I think that, for all these reasons, we are in the best moment in the club’s history.”