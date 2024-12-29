Trent Alexander-Arnold update emerges after Marca leak

Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to make up his mind over signing a contract extension at Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the Premier League leaders at the end of the current season with negotiations on an extension ongoing.

Despite Arne Slot’s confidence over retaining the defender, the England star has two choices, accept a five-year renewal on Merseyside, or look at a fresh challenge at Real Madrid.

Mixed reports from Spain and the UK have complicated the picture, but an exclusive update in the last 24 hours from Marca claimed Alexander-Arnold has decided on Madrid.

The report claimed Alexander-Arnold has indicated his decision to the Liverpool hierarchy, following the latest round of contract talks, as a key update.

However, as the saga continues, reports from the Liverpool Echo indicate no clear move has been put forward, and Alexander-Arnold is still looking at all options.

That could push a formal announcement on into late January as Liverpool prepare for a more delicate situation over their plans.